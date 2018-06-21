Sara Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister's Wife, Is Charged With Fraud

Sara Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, is charged with fraud and breach of trust, over her ordering some $100,000 worth of food to be catered from pricey restaurants. Prosecutors say Netanyahu had the government pick up the tab – and falsely claimed there wasn't a cook at the residence.

Sara Netanyahu was indicted and accused of "systematic fraud," Haaretz reports, including allegations that she knew about rules against ordering food when a cook was on staff – and that she tried to hide a cook's employment to cover up her actions.

Also indicted: Ezra Saidoff, a former deputy director general of the prime minister's office.

Police have been investigating both of the Netanyahus over suspected corruption or fraud, with allegations that the prime minister traded favors for bribes from wealthy businessmen.

The indictment against Sara Netanyahu comes months after Israel's justice ministry said she might face charges over the costly meals. For years, she has been accused of leading an extravagant lifestyle.

Benjamin Netanhayu had said those accusations would prove to be unfounded; he called the probe into his own activities a "media witch-hunt."

Now the prime minister's wife faces a trial. Israel's Ynet News says that the attorney general's office is seeking a three-judge panel to hold the trial, because of "the defendant's public position."

