Salon Customer Shot After Weapon Goes Off In Gun Shop Next Door

A customer at a nail salon in Florida was accidentally shot after an employee of a gun store next-door inadvertently discharged a gun.



The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 19-year-old Yaminah Gilbert was shot in the back Friday while she was seated in a chair getting a pedicure at the nail salon in Largo.

She was treated and released from a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says an employee at the neighboring gun store was unloading a customer's handgun when it accidentally discharged.

The bullet went through the adjoining wall and hit Gilbert.

