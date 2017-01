(1-9-2017, Original air date 8-22-2016) Today’s Topical Currents looks at a rising inequality gap, and how it can modify a kid’s family life, neighborhoods and schools.

The rich have always had advantages . . . but in today’s landscape, it’s increasing.

We visit with Harvard Public Policy professor Robert Putnam, whose latest work is OUR KIDS: The American Dream in Crisis. Putnam also wrote the highly praised Bowling Alone book.