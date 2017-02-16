9pm AFTERLIFE - Paranormal Mystery - Psychics try to determine why the dead have returned to haunt the living.

ROADSIDE BOUQUETS



Alison's first investigation following her recovery from the traumatic seance is the investigation into a fatal car crash which claimed a young woman's life. Her three friends believe they are being haunted by her spirit, suspecting that she is trying to send them a message after her friend Darren placed her at the wheel of the crashed car to make out that she was the driver. Alison soon discovers that this is not the reason for their haunting, and that they themselves are spirits looking to be reunited.