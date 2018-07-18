Republican Reaction After Helsinki

A day after President Trump appeared to side with Russia instead of American intelligence agencies during a press conference with Vladimir Putin, the president said he misspoke.



MORE: Trump says he meant to say in Helsinki that he saw no reason why it would not be Russia that interfered in elections — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) July 17, 2018



Trump also said he accepts the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the U.S. election. Read more about his statement from the New York Times.

But more skepticism about the intention of the president’s attempt to clarify followed:



To state the obvious: What President Trump said in Helsinki — and not his ‘I meant to say the opposite’ denial today — is consistent with what he has expressed four years… An affinity for Putin & skepticism about the US intelligence community’s assertions about Russia. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 17, 2018



It seems the press conference and its aftermath could have some political consequences for Trump as fellow members of the Republican party continue to weigh in on his comments.

Former Republican congressman and current NewsMax host Joe Walsh tweeted this:



I’ve always tried to balance my personal distaste for Trump with my support for much of the agenda. The good Trump/bad Trump thing. After 2day, that dance is over. The bad Trump now clearly outweighs any policy benefits. He is a danger to this country. I can’t straddle anymore. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 16, 2018



Read more about how Republican lawmakers reacted here.

Short of verbally denouncing the president, what can current members of Congress do? Meanwhile, pundits and policymakers are wondering what’s next for the president’s base and for the country after Trump’s remarks on Russia.

For this show, we really want to hear from you, especially if you support the president, or if you voted for him and don’t support him anymore.

See the entire press conference from July 16 here, courtesy of the PBS News Hour

