Remembering Rick Shaw, The Voice Of A Generation In South Florida

Rick Shaw was the voice for tens of thousands of South Florida teens back in the 1960s. For decades that followed, those same teens grew up still listening to Shaw spinning the songs they grew up with. Shaw, whose real name was James Hummell, passed away in mid-September at the age of 78.

WLRN's Joe Johnson had the opportunity to compete against Shaw for years. Johnson worked at Magic 102.7 FM while Shaw was at WAXY 106. Johnson said it was hard to compete against Shaw because of the way he treated people.