Remembering the "Boy Wonder" of Florida Politics

By Joseph Zeballos-Roig 56 minutes ago
Originally published on January 31, 2017 6:03 pm

Doyle Conner came to be known as “the boy wonder of Florida politics.” In 1950, he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives at the age of 20 while a sophomore at the University of Florida and remains the youngest person ever elected to the Florida Legislature.

At 31, Conner became the state’s first elected agriculture commissioner. He won reelections and served in that position for 30 years until his retirement. His son, Doyle Conner Jr., says his dad loved the job. 

“They tried to get him to run for governor. Jack Kennedy tried to get him to go up to Washington to be his Secretary of Agriculture. He wanted to be Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture most of his life. Once he achieved that goal, he just wanted to be the best at that job he can be," Conner Jr. says.

Conner is perhaps best-known for his achievements as agriculture commissioner. His son says Conner helped eradicate the Mediterranean fruit fly and led early efforts to market Florida’s farming products around the world.

“He would take mission trips [and took] one of the first groups into Russia and China to set up trade ties between those countries and Florida,” Conner Jr. says.

After retiring, Conner returned to his Monticello ranch to raise cattle and horses. Conner Jr. says before passing away in 2012, his father taught him to always love Florida’s people, places and history.

Copyright 2017 WFSU-FM. To see more, visit WFSU-FM.

Tags: 
Florida history
news

Related Content

Key West's Latest Addiction: The News From 1855

By Dec 22, 2016
Monroe County Public Library

Key West residents are following William Hackley's every move - even though he has been dead for 150 years. 

Key West Honors Two Of Its Own: Its First African-American Postmaster And A Talented Musician

By Dec 7, 2016
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

Key West is known for celebrating its history. But until recently, the graves of two of the island's most influential African-American citizens were unmarked.

Now that's been rectified by the efforts of the city — which runs the cemetery — and the Historic Florida Keys Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for restoration from cemetery tours.

Did Fidel Castro Help Shape Modern Miami? For Some, The Answer Is Yes

By Nov 27, 2016
David Santiago / El Nuevo Herald

Fidel Castro's death will no doubt spark a robust debate about what Cuba would be like today if he had never come to power in 1959.

But here's another important question: What would Miami be today without Castro and the thousands of exiles his communist revolution drove to South Florida?

Janet Reno, First Woman To Be U.S. Attorney General, Dies At 78

By , & Nov 7, 2016
Associated Press

Miami’s Janet Reno,  the first woman to be United States attorney general, died Monday at 78 from complications connected to Parkinson’s disease.

Her eight-year tenure in that office brought some of the country's most high-profile issues to her desk including the seizure and return of Elián González to Cuba, the capture of the Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski and the 51-day Waco siege standoff in which 76 people died.

Nation's Oldest City Receives A New Historic Designation

By Sep 21, 2016

St. Augustine can add another site to its list of nationally recognized historic landmarks.