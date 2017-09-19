Reload Your SunPass Account. Highway Tolls Return On Thursday

Florida residents will no longer get a free pass traversing most stretches of Florida’s Turnpike or certain local expressways across the state.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, tolls on a vast majority of Florida’s Turnpike system, all state roads and bridges, and all regional toll facilities will be re-instated.

There is one exception. The Homestead extension of Florida’s Turnpike south of the interchange with State Road 874 (mile markers 0-17) will remain suspended to assist Monroe County residents with recovery efforts.

