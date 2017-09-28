Rehabilitation Center At Hollywood Hills Cited For Building Violations

Following the deaths of 11 residents, Hollywood has cited the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills with two violations for work completed without permits, according to documents obtained by CBS4.

The first violation concerns a new cooling tower being installed on the existing chiller system without permits. The second documents a temporary standby generator being installed and tied into the building’s electrical system without permits.

The mechanical room also had multiple electrical hazards, according to the documents. Inspectors found spliced electrical wires, said Raelin Storey, a spokesperson for Hollywood.