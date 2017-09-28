Rehabilitation Center At Hollywood Hills Cited For Building Violations

By CAITLIN OSTROFF 9 minutes ago
  • The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills was cited for two violations for work completed without permits by the city’s Building and Engineering Services Department.
    The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills was cited for two violations for work completed without permits by the city’s Building and Engineering Services Department.
    Miami Herald

Following the deaths of 11 residents, Hollywood has cited the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills with two violations for work completed without permits, according to documents obtained by CBS4.

The first violation concerns a new cooling tower being installed on the existing chiller system without permits. The second documents a temporary standby generator being installed and tied into the building’s electrical system without permits.

The mechanical room also had multiple electrical hazards, according to the documents. Inspectors found spliced electrical wires, said Raelin Storey, a spokesperson for Hollywood.

Tags: 
nursing home
Local News
news
Hurricane Irma

Related Content

Why Huge Quality Gaps Among Nursing Homes Are Likely To Grow If Medicaid Is Cut

By Jordan Rau 6 hours ago

Nursing homes that rely the most on Medicaid tend to provide the worst care for their residents — not just the people covered by the program but also those who pay privately or have Medicare coverage.

Despite the collapse of the latest Senate effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, congressional Republicans are still keen on shrinking the amount of Medicaid money Washington sends states.

Nursing Homes Seek Answers On Generator Costs

By editor Sep 27, 2017

With time running out to comply with what could be a $240 million generator mandate handed down by Gov Rick Scott, nursing-home administrators and long-term care lobbyists left a Tuesday meeting without an indication of what, if anything the state will do to help offset the costs.

11th Death Blamed On AC Failure At Hollywood Hills Nursing Home

By Julie K. Brown Sep 22, 2017
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

An 11th death has been blamed on the air-conditioning failure at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which was caused by power outages from last week’s storm.

The victim was identified by the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office as 94-year-old Alice Thomas.

Thomas died on Thursday, eight days after the power failure caused a wave of deaths and forced the evacuation of the nursing home, which is just steps away from Memorial Regional Hospital.