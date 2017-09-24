Recovery After Irma On The Florida Roundup

The Florida Roundup concentrated this week on the recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma. Guests included:

Rosemary O'Hara, editorial page editor for The Sun Sentinel

Rick Christie, editorial page editor for The Palm Beach Post

Jim DeFede, CBS4 reporter & host of Facing South Florida

The death toll reaches 11 from a sweltering nursing home in Hollywood that lost power during Hurricane Irma. State regulators are blaming the home's owner for not taking care of its patients after the facility lost air conditioning for days, but the owner protests and claims to have reached out to the governor's office for help. However, Gov. Rick Scott blames the nursing home operator for not taking action sooner by bringing the patients to the hospital across the street for care.

The plight of the nursing homes and other assisted living facilities to take care of patients and residents highlights the heightened threat storms pose to vulnerable communities. At a Miami-Dade County Commission budget hearing this week, commissioners heard from community activists and residents criticizing the county for not helping some neighborhoods get ready or deal with the aftermath of Irma. WLRN's Nadege Green joins to talk about how the storm impacted Miami's poorest and what local organizations did to look after them.

Though Irma only brought Category 1 level winds to most of the region, South Florida suffered mass power outages. Some lost power for more than a week. From tree trimming to underground cables, how can South Florida's electric system prepare better for the next storm?

Plus, first Irma, then Maria pummeled the Caribbean. The latter made a direct hit on Puerto Rico, completely knocking out the island's electric grid. Millions now face the prospect of weeks or more without power. The storm also hit Dominica and the U.S. Virgin Islands less than two weeks after Irma.

