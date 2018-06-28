Reconciling Faith And Identity In Vicky Beeching's 'Undivided'

With Anthony Brooks

Christian recording artist Vicky Beeching was a poster girl for the evangelical movement. But then she came out as gay. She tells her story.



Guest:

Vicky Beeching, writer and equality campaigner. One of the best-known Christian recording artists in the U.S. and U.K. Her new book is titled, “Undivided: Coming Out, Becoming Whole, and Living Free From Shame.” (@vickybeeching)



From The Reading List:

Excerpt from “Undivided”:



Vicky Beeching began writing songs for the church in her teens and became an Evangelical Christian music star. Her songs were sung in churches around the world. But she had a secret. She was gay. Her church said that meant she was sinful, broken, which pushed her into conversion therapy, then to the brink of suicide. Then, she came out. She lost her music career, but gained her life. This hour, On Point: Vicky Beeching, coming out, becoming whole and living free of shame. – Anthony Brooks

