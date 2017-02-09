A Reconciliation & A Study of Old Men

9pm JERICHO - British Western/Drama - In 1870s Yorkshire, Annie Quaintain, a recently widowed mother moves with her two children to Jericho, a lawless shanty town full of rough and rowdy workers.

It's payday in Jericho, but with money for the viaduct running out, wages are delayed. The men organize a strike, and Charles must come up with a way to get them back to work. Meanwhile, George reconciles with Annie and returns home.

10pm NEW TRICKS - Crime Drama/Comedy - A police unit, made up of retired detectives and a long-suffering boss, look at unsolved crimes.



MOVING TARGET

Psychologist Samantha Gerson comes to UCOS to conduct a study of older men in the workplace. She asks the team to investigate the hit-and-run accident that left her brother Darren Gerson with a brain injury and memory loss. Darren was working as a bicycle courier and he believes that he was targeted for a package he was carrying.