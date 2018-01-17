Rare Florida Sparrow Could Vanish This Year And More Birds Could Be At Risk

By Jenny Staletovich 1 hour ago
  • An endangered grasshopper sparrow sits amid grasses at White Oak, a 10,000-acre conservation preserve north of Jacksonville, one of two captive breeding programs started by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after sparrow numbers plummeted to less than 50
    An endangered grasshopper sparrow sits amid grasses at White Oak, a 10,000-acre conservation preserve north of Jacksonville, one of two captive breeding programs started by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after sparrow numbers plummeted to less than 50
    Courtesy of White Oak

The grasshopper sparrow, a tiny Florida prairie bird perched on the verge of extinction for the last decade, may have encountered a final, unconquerable foe: an invasive new disease quickly killing off its young.

The disease has spread so rapidly that wildlife managers now fear another endangered sparrow, the Cape Sable seaside sparrow in the Everglades, could also be at risk if numbers fall any lower.

“Extinction is a real possibility,” for the grasshopper sparrow, said Larry Williams, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Florida supervisor for ecological services. “We are very anxious to know what these diseases are, and how they’re operating.”

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
environment
Florida grasshopper sparrow
news

Related Content

Majority Of National Park Service Board Resigns, Citing Administration Indifference

By 5 hours ago

Three-quarters of the seats on the U.S. National Park Service advisory board are vacant following a mass resignation Monday night, citing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's unwillingness to meet with them.

Nine of the panel's 12 members, led by former Alaska Gov. Tony Knowles, handed in their resignations. The bipartisan panel was appointed by President Barack Obama and the terms of all members who quit were set to expire in May.

Everglades Critical: Why A UN-Linked Group Gave Florida's World Heritage Site A Dire Designation

By 15 hours ago
Tom Hudson / WLRN

Everglades National Park is a World Heritage site, and it’s under siege from drought, invasive species and sea-level rise. A report released in November 2017 highlighted exactly how threatened the park is. It came from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, a group that advises the World Heritage, and it rated Everglades National Park's conservation outlook “critical."

Coalition Pushes For More Inclusive Everglades Restoration

By Jan 14, 2018
Kate Stein / WLRN

The greater Everglades is a mosaic of habitats: sawgrass marshes, seagrass beds, pine rockland forest and hardwood hammocks coexist in an ecosystem stretching from just south of Orlando to the Florida Keys.

Participants at an annual Everglades restoration conference say to expedite much-needed restoration projects, there needs to be ongoing collaboration among groups as diverse as the ecosystem itself.