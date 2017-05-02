Rally The Troops For War Stories

Every Thursday night at 8, learn how the battle lines were drawn, take a closer look at the power players and engage in some strategic warfare.

8pm NAZI MEGA WEAPONS - History - This series uncovers the engineering feats that sparked a technological revolution and changed warfare forever.

Atlantic Wall: To protect occupied Europe from an Allied invasion, Hitler demanded the construction of a defensive wall stretching thousands of kilometers from France in the south to Norway in the north. This is the story of how this vast engineering project sucked in huge quantities of raw materials and men from all over the Third Reich and faced its ultimate test on D-Day.

9pm World War II: The Price of Empire - History - A tale of two wars that have often been labeled as a single, all-encompassing global clash: the War of the East and the War of the West. Taking place of opposite sides of the globe, these simultaneous conflicts redrew the political map of the modern world as once-dominant powers fell and new ones rose to take their place.

A Map of The World - We survey the inter­war years, the rise of dictators, Japan’s invasion of China, and the expansion of the Third Reich. We survey the inter­war years, the rise of the dictators, appeasement and the expansionist policies of the Third Reich until the eve of the invasion of Poland. In the East Japan’s 1937 invasion of China has escalated into a full­scale conflict.