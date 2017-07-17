Public Media Radio/TV Pledge Producer

Company: Friends of WLRN, Inc.

Status: Full-Time

Reports to: Director of Membership

Location: Miami, Florida

To apply email mjalali@friendsofwlrn.org

Reporting to the Director of Membership, the Radio/TV Pledge Producer will lead and execute successful public radio and television pledge drives for WLRN Public Media. From conception and business planning through analysis of results, coordinating the work of diverse internal and external contributors to these efforts, in order to cultivate revenue from individuals in ways that are creative, efficient, scalable, and sustainable, the Pledge Producer will be integral to station success. Experience with planning radio and television pledge drives including goals, premium choices and outside consulting resources to maximum membership revenue is critical in this role. Being able to manage relationships with premium fulfillment house(s) to ensure timely delivery to members, excellent customer service, and inventory is an important skill for this role.

The WLRN Pledge Producer will coordinate the creation of scripting and production of pledge breaks for all pledge programs, selected pledge program acquisitions, analyze pledge results, provide reporting as required and offer recommendations for enhancements of pledge strategies. Familiarity with public media fundraising and the south Florida market is preferred.

A Bachelor’s degree in TV/Radio Production, Marketing, Communications, or related field of study along with a history of pledge production success is required.