Public Input Wanted As Miami Beach Re-Examines Its Stormwater, Sea-Level Rise Plans

Miami Beach is re-examining its plans for flooding and sea-level rise.

A team of engineers, analysts and other experts is visiting the city this week to give feedback on sea-level adaptation projects and stormwater management. The team will be evaluating the city's community outreach and communication, as well as its public infrastructure investments and tidal flooding mitigation strategies.

The visit includes public events: a listening session at 6 p.m. Tuesday and a presentation of findings and Q-and-A at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The events will be at Miami Beach City Hall, 1700 Convention Center Dr., in the third floor commission chambers. There will also be live video on the Miami Beach website.

The visit is part of a collaboration involving the city, the 100 Resilient Cities partnership among Miami-Dade County, Miami and Miami Beach, and the Urban Land Institute.