Public Input Wanted As Miami Beach Re-Examines Its Stormwater, Sea-Level Rise Plans

By 1 hour ago
  • One of three pump stations in the Sunset Harbour neighborhood in Miami Beach.
    One of three pump stations in the Sunset Harbour neighborhood in Miami Beach.
    Kate Stein / WLRN

Miami Beach is re-examining its plans for flooding and sea-level rise.

A team of engineers, analysts and other experts is visiting the city this week to give feedback on sea-level adaptation projects and stormwater management. The team will be evaluating the city's community outreach and communication, as well as its public infrastructure investments and tidal flooding mitigation strategies.

The visit includes public events: a listening session at 6 p.m. Tuesday and a presentation of findings and Q-and-A at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The events will be at Miami Beach City Hall, 1700 Convention Center Dr., in the third floor commission chambers. There will also be live video on the Miami Beach website.

The visit is part of a collaboration involving the city, the 100 Resilient Cities partnership among Miami-Dade County, Miami and Miami Beach, and the Urban Land Institute.

Tags: 
climate change
Sea-Level Rise
sea level rise
Miami Beach
100 Resilient Cities
Urban Land Institute
news
Local News

Related Content

Monroe County Residents Worried About Water Quality Want Miami-Dade To Go Slowly On Deal With FPL

By Apr 12, 2018
Emily Michot, Miami Herald

Is South Florida Doomed By Sea-Level Rise? Experts Say No. In Fact, They're Optimistic

By Mar 27, 2018
Lieutenant Elizabeth Crapo, NOAA Corps / via Wikimedia Commons

South Florida’s future looks wet, salty and, unless you’re a mermaid, maybe a bit apocalyptic.

Florida Gets Bad Grade On Climate Change Risk Preparedness

By Alyssa Mendez Batista Nov 18, 2015

A new study released on Wednesday says the Sunshine state needs to do its homework to prepare for weather threats linked to climate change.

It gave Florida an overall C- grade in climate change preparedness.

The study by ICF International and Climate Central is the first assessment of its kind that evaluates how local governments in the U.S. face their climate change threats.

Outburst At Miami Sea-Level Rise Meeting Prompts Discussion On Urgency, Equity

By Apr 3, 2018
Florida Center for Environmental Studies

An ugly moment at a meeting of Miami's sea-level rise committee last week has prompted controversy over one of its members and a discussion over the committee's mission.

Updated Southeast Florida Climate Action Plan Focuses On Business Partnerships, Equity Issues

By Dec 14, 2017
Kate Stein / WLRN

Southeast Florida has a new plan to help communities deal with sea level rise.