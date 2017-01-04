Process Restarts For Five Judicial Nominating Commission Seats

The Florida Bar is taking applications again for openings on five judicial nominating commissions. The boards help develop a short list of nominees to fill openings on the trial bench.



For every opening on a judicial nominating commission, or JNC, the Florida bar sends Governor Rick Scott three names. But there’s a twist—he can reject all three and ask for a new slate. Florida Bar president Bill Schifino explains that’s exactly what Scott did for five open seats.

“Now we will restart that process,” he says, “and the whole process is going to take by the time we republish, by the time we get applications in and screen, this will probably take anywhere from three to five months now to get these new names and get them up to the governor.”

The openings are with circuit court and district court of appeal JNCs primarily in central and south Florida.

