President Trump Is Coming To Miami To Promote Tax Cut. Which Republicans Will Join Him?

By Douglas Hanks 1 hour ago
  • President Donald Trump speaks from the White House on Aug. 14, 2017. He's reportedly visiting Miami on Monday, April 16, 2018.
    Associated Press

President Donald Trump plans to visit Miami on Monday to preside over a roundtable discussion promoting the signature legislation of his administration: a $1.5 trillion tax cut that's boosting corporate profits and sending the deficit soaring, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans.

There were no details available on the planned presidential visit, beyond that Trump expects to be in Miami the morning of April 16. The plan is for him to host the kind of business roundtable the White House has organized in other places around the country since the Republican-backed legislation passed in December.

White House spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferré confirmed the visit, and said more details would be available as the trip approaches. This will be Trump's first visit to Miami since he came to Little Havana last June to announce his Cuba policy.

