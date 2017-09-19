Powerful Earthquake Shakes Mexico On 32nd Anniversary Of Deadly Temblor

Thirty-two years to the day after an earthquake killed thousands of people in Mexico, a powerful quake roiled the country's capital city Tuesday. Buildings shivered in Mexico City, shattering facades and sending clouds of dust skyward.

Residents who just hours before had taken part in large simulated earthquake drills to mark the anniversary emptied into the streets when the real quake struck.

In its preliminary assessment, the U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.1 earthquake's epicenter was just over 3 miles east-northeast of Raboso, some 75 miles southeast of Mexico City.

"I could barely stand up. There was glass falling everywhere. I really thought the building was going to fall," reporter Emily Green told NPR. "It was a terrifying experience."

Videos purported to show buildings shaking under the strain, and The New York Times reports that a whole office building collapsed in the neighborhood of Roma Norte. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties.

The earthquake also comes less than two weeks after a massive temblor struck southern Mexico, killing dozens of people.

The 1985 earthquake that officials were marking Tuesday left thousands dead and parts of Mexico City in ruins. Univision's Enrique Acevedo noted that a national earthquake drill was scheduled for 1 p.m. local time.

"There are lots of people on the street and folks crying, a little bit beside themselves," Green said.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

