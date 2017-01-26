Port Everglades Cancels Signing Of Pact With Cuba After Gov. Scott Threatens To Cut Funding

A Cuban trade delegation is visiting Port Everglades in Broward County today - and the port and the Cubans were supposed to sign an agreement. But Florida’s governor made sure that didn’t happen.

The Cuban delegation is on a tour of U.S. ports this week. But its visit to Port Everglades was special: A memorandum of understanding was going to be signed for future cooperation between Port Everglades and Cuba’s Port of Mariel, which just got a billion-dollar facelift.

But Florida Governor Rick Scott threatened to pull state funding for Port Everglades if it went ahead with the MOU. Florida ports, he said, should not ink deals with Cuba’s repressive communist regime.

“Our ports are very important to me," Scott said Wednesday. "But what I don’t believe in is our ports doing business with a ruthless dictator.. I think it’s not good for this state.”

Scott’s pressure worked. This morning Port Everglades said it and Cuba will not sign an MOU.

But U.S.-Cuba trade experts question Scott’s move. After all, they say, U.S. ports can only send Cuba legally authorized products. Cuba can only send U.S. ports privately produced goods like the charcoal Port Everglades received earlier this week – the first Cuban export to the U.S. in half a century.

"It's a political game, it's rhetorical," says Emilio Morales, president of the Havana Consulting Group in Miami. "How many products does Cuba export to the United States right now? Nothing. So, it’s symbolic. There are a lot more important U.S.-Cuba issues to deal with right now.”

Port Everglades authorities say they’ll still meet with the Cuban delegation this afternoon.

After Gov. Rick Scott threatened to financially cut off Florida ports that do business with Cuba, Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale canceled its plans to sign an agreement with Cuba

Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca told the Miami Herald on Thursday morning, minutes after speaking with port director Steve Cernak, that Cernak told him the memorandum of understanding with Cuba won’t be signed. However, LaMarca said that port officials will still hold their scheduled meeting with the Cuba delegation at the port in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

“The port director was a little upset way things transpired, nevertheless he understood the governor’s position,” LaMarca said. “With respect to the MOU it was canceled yesterday afternoon once the governor’s position was made. They are going to still have meeting.”

Port Everglades sent a brief email to reporters Thursday morning:

“The National Port Administration of Cuba has indicated to Port Everglades administration that there is no need for a memorandum of understanding at this time. However, today’s business meeting and related activities will continue as planned.”

Port leaders could not be reached for comment.

Scott revealed Wednesday on Twitter that he would ask state lawmakers to restrict funding for ports that “enter into any agreement with [the] Cuban dictatorship.” Port Everglades planned to do so Thursday, and the Port of Palm Beach on Friday.

“I will recommend restricting state funds for ports that work with Cuba in my budget,” Scott tweeted.

Disappointed some FL ports would enter into any agreement with Cuban dictatorship. (1/3) — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 25, 2017

I will recommend restricting state funds for ports that work with Cuba in my budget. (2/3) — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 25, 2017

We cannot condone Raul Castro’s oppressive behavior. Serious security/human rights concerns. (3/3) — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 25, 2017

The Port of Palm Beach, which is in Riviera Beach, did not immediately react to Port Everglades’ decision.

Scott’s funding threat came a day after the first legal cargo from Cuba in more than 50 years arrived in Port Everglades. The containers contained hardwood charcoal made by private work cooperatives, which are allowed only rules issued by former President Barack Obama in his quest to normalize relations with Cuba.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.