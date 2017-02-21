Police: New Fingerprint Technology Solves 1992 Rape Case

Florida authorities say new fingerprint technology helped them solve a 25-year-old rape case.



The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that they arrested 49-year-old Jeffrey Hogston for a rape they say he committed at a motel in Tarpon Springs in February 1992.



Authorities say Hogston met the now 57-year-old victim in a bar and asked for a ride to a motel. Once at the motel, investigators say he raped her in her car and then forced her to drive elsewhere, where he fled on foot.



Investigators say they found the attacker's fingerprints, but couldn't match them to a suspect. The same prints were recently run with new technology and they matched Hogston. He was being held in the Pinellas County jail Saturday and it's unclear if he has an attorney.

