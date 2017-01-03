Plans To Repeal Obamacare Have Not Deterred Floridians From Signing Up

By 47 minutes ago

Florida is leading the country in signing up for federal health insurance coverage for 2017 according to federal figures. With still about a month left in the open enrollment period, the numbers are expected to grow even as the Republican-controlled Congress plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act as early as this week.

Congress voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act is not new. Republicans have voted to repeal all or part of it 60 times since Democrat President Barack Obama signed it into law in 2010. What is new is that President elect Donald Trump is likely to sign off on a repeal. 

Melissa Moncada is a navigator in North Florida. A navigator is trained to help people get the best plan for the best price. Moncada said people she counsels are worried about losing their health insurance.

“What we have been telling them is that as of right now, nothing’s changed," she said. "We don’t how long it’s going to take if anything does change, so make sure you’re covered for 2017 in case nothing does change. So you want to make sure that does happen. Now there’s some individuals who have never had health coverage and some of their questions might be is this even worth it?”

A straight repeal of the law would leave some 20 million Americans with no health insurance, including more than a million in Florida. That includes people in the 32 states that expanded Medicaid to low-income residents. Florida was one of more than a dozen that decided against expanding Medicaid.

Top Republicans like Paul Ryan of Wisconsin have said they will vote to repeal the healthcare law, also known as Obamacare. But they would phase it out over time. It’s unclear what would happen to the subsidies because Congress could defund the law rather than repeal it.

But U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, D-FL, said the plan doesn’t just worry patients, it’s also a problem for companies.

“Can you imagine what’s going to happen to the marketplace for hospital stocks and insurance company stocks and some pharmaceutical stocks. It’s going to throw a great deal of uncertainty into the healthcare system, which is the last thing in the world that we need. What we ought to do is to fix what we haven’t been able to fix because whenever we bring it up, the only answer to that was ‘Oh, you gotta repeal it.’”

Despite the uncertainty by consumers and stockholders, many Republicans got or kept their seat in office by campaigning to get rid of the law, including President-elect Trump.

Copyright 2017 WFSU-FM. To see more, visit WFSU-FM.

 

Tags: 
obamacare
obamacare florida
news
health care

Related Content

What Congress's First Bill Tells Us About The Nation's Political Priorities

By 3 hours ago

The House and Senate are back in Washington today for the start of the 115th Congress. With GOP control of both chambers and soon the Oval Office, Republicans are promising an aggressive agenda that will prioritize the repeal of the current president's signature achievement, the Affordable Care Act. The Senate is expected to start that process with a budget resolution this week.

Obamacare Is First Item On Congress' Chopping Block

By Jan 2, 2017

Congress is back in session on Tuesday, and leaders of both houses say their first order of business will be to repeal Obamacare.

If they do that, it will be a slap in the face to President Barack Obama just three weeks before he leaves the White House. The Affordable Care is the outgoing president's signature achievement, marked by an elaborate signing ceremony in March 2010 at the White House, with lofty speeches from the vice president and Obama himself.

Study: Uninsured Rate Dropped Significantly In First 2 Years Of Obamacare

By Dec 21, 2016

Florida saw an “impressive” drop in the rate of uninsured adults in 2014 and 2015, the first two years of full implementation of the Affordable Care Act, according to a study released Wednesday.

Scott To Discuss Obamacare With New HHS Chief

By The News Service of Florida Dec 14, 2016

After promising to help President-elect Donald Trump rewrite the Affordable Care Act, Florida Gov. Rick Scott met Tuesday afternoon with the incoming secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

How Fast Could GOP Congress Get Obamacare Repeal To Trump's Desk?

By Dec 14, 2016

Republicans in Congress are so eager to repeal the Affordable Care Act that some have vowed to get a bill to President-elect Donald Trump's desk on the day he takes the oath of office.

"We will move right after the first of the year on an Obamacare repeal resolution," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters at a news conference Monday.