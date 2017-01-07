Click play to hear this week's A Word On Food

ASIAN BBQ PORTOBELLO PATTY MELTS

© 2016 All Rights Reserved by Norman & Janet Van Aken

Yield: 2 Patty Melts

For the Marinade and Mushrooms:

1 1/2 Cups Ginger Soy Dressing, (see below).

Save the remainder for many ideas or more of this.

1 Cup Ketchup

4 portobello mushroom caps, stem removed

Pre-heat an oven to 350 degrees.Mix the Ginger Soy Dressing with the Ketchup in a large bowl. Add the mushroom caps and turn them over several times over the course of 30-40 minutes.

Line a pan with aluminum foil and place the mushroom caps on it after they have marinated. (You can save any leftover marinade for one more use).

Cook the Portobello Caps about 40 minutes, turning them once. Remove from the oven and allow to cool enough to handle. Most recipes don’t suggest cutting the mushrooms so that they ‘look’ like a burger which the original patty melt, of course, features. Texturally we find the mushroom too ‘slippery’ for us so we advise cutting the caps into bite sized pieces. Your call. Set aside until ready to assemble your sandwiches.

For the Ginger Soy Dressing:

Yield: 4 Cups

2 Cups orange juice

1/2 Tablespoon of crushed red chilies

3 large cloves garlic, minced

3 Tablespoon minced ginger

3 Tablespoons cilantro, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 Cup red wine vinegar

1 Cup soy sauce or tamari

1 Cup sesame oil

3 Tablespoons XVOO

Heat the orange juice in a saucepan and reduce it by half. (1 Cup in this case). While it is still hot add in the crushed red chilies and steep it to the side.

Combine all of the remaining in a mixing bowl. Whisk well and reserve.

For the Caramelized Onions:

Make from a classic recipe from an excellent cookbook or favorite web author. 1/2 to 1 Cup will suffice.

For the Bread and Cheese:

4 slices of Rye Bread

Melted butter as needed to brush on the bread

8 slices of Swiss Cheese

To Assemble:

Warm the Caramelized Onions if they have been in the refrigerator.Prepare a Panini type machine or use a non-stick pan or a cast iron pan. Brush one side of each slice of bread with the melted butter fairly liberally. Heat the panini machine or pan to medium heat.

Brush the top sides of the bread with melted butter. Place the rye bread buttered side down on what you are cooking on. Top them with two slices of cheese per slice of bread. Now scatter as much of the cut up portobello caps as desired. Add some of the caramelized onions, and finally another 2 slices of cheese and another slice of rye. Use a spatula to press down on the patties if not using a panini machine. After you see the cheese starting to melt, carefully turn them over.

Cook until the cheese is nicely melted and the sandwiches are crisp on both sides. Slice in half carefully with a serrated knife. Serve with pickles if you like.

10.15.16