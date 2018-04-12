This Parkland Teacher Left His Gun In A Public Bathroom. It Was Loaded, BSO Says.

By Madeleine Marr 28 minutes ago
Not the most normal sight: a gun left in the bathroom stall.

But that's exactly what went down on Sunday in a men's room at the Deerfield Beach Pier.

The circumstances of how the Glock 9mm got there are unusual.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the weapon was left by Sean Simpson. If his name sounds familiar, he's the teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas who said he'd be willing to arm himself while on duty.

According to the sheriff's office report, Simpson told deputies he'd left his gun by accident. By the time the chemistry teacher realized his mistake, the Glock was already in the hands of a drunk homeless man who had picked it up and fired. The bullet hit a wall.

Read more at our news prtner, the Miami Herald.

stoneman shooting
School Safety
guns

During a meeting in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to send a letter to the governor and leaders of the Legislature informing them of the district’s decision not to opt into the program.