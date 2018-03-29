Parkland Shooting Suspect Nikolas Cruz’s Brother Gets Plea Deal On Trespassing Charge

Zachary Cruz, younger brother of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz, received six months probation after pleading no contest to trespassing on school grounds after being arrested last week skateboarding after hours at the Parkland school.

Zachary Cruz walked out of Broward County Jail Thursday afternoon.

The plea agreement bars Cruz, who had been held on $500,000 bond, from going within a mile of Stoneman Douglas High, or contacting any victims or family of victims from the Feb. 14 massacre during which his brother killed 14 students, three adults and wounded 15 other people.

