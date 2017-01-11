Palm Beach OKs Trump To Land Chopper At Mar-a-Lago

There’s an ordinance in the town of Palm Beach that prohibits aircraft from landing or taking off within its limits.

But for one resident, there will be an exception.

The town council of Palm Beach voted unanimously this week to allow President elect Donald Trump to land his helicopter at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The allowance will last during Trump’s time in office and only apply to “business related to the presidency,” according to the language of the resolution.

Town council members said the move will reduce traffic problems and costs associated with the 5 mile motorcade trip from Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on whether the use the helicopter would cut down on overtime expenses the department incurs running security for Trump’s visits.