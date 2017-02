TUNA TARTARE

Norman Van Aken © 2004

¼ Cup minced red onion

½-1 jalapeño, seeds and stems removed and finely minced

4 teaspoons ginger, peeled and finely minced

2 teaspoon lemongrass, inner stalks, finely minced, (optional but good if available)

1 teaspoon dark roasted sesame oil

2 teaspoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons grated orange zest, minced

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, minced

1 # Sushi Quality Tuna, sinew, bloodline and fat removed, diced small