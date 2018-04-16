Orlando Health Wants To Share What They Learned From Responding To The Pulse Shooting

With the recent Parkland shooting, a local hospital that responded to the Pulse nightclub shooting wants to start a nationwide conversation about emergency preparedness.



Orlando Health released a video and report, detailing each team’s location and response that night, along with hospital-wide recommendations for responding to similar events.

“The one big one we’re still working on is a mass communication system. But a lot of these issues are big nationwide issues.”

Emergency Preparedness Manager Eric Alberts says they’ll continue to prepare by using simulations that help them identify flaws. 49 people were killed when a shooter opened fire at the gay club.

