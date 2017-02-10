Organ Donors? Lawmaker Wants Data Donors

By 6 minutes ago
Originally published on February 9, 2017 4:21 pm

A South Florida lawmaker wants patients to be able to donate their healthcare data in the same way they donate their organs. Republican Senator Jeff Brandes of St Petersburg is passionate about innovation, and champions self-driving cars and drone technology. Now he’s turning his sights on electronic health records.

“Today you can donate your body to science, you can donate your organs to other folks. We think we should be able to donate your data. Obviously it’s a lot lower cost to individuals, and probably of a lot less concern for folks to be able to donate their healthcare records after they die. But we think this is going to have massive implications,” Brandes said.

Brandes hopes to establish a central database of anonymous healthcare data, which he says could lead to life-saving breakthroughs.

Copyright 2017 WFSU-FM. To see more, visit WFSU-FM.

Tags: 
legislature
organ donors
news

Related Content

Stand Your Ground-Related Bill Now Heads To Senate Floor

By 6 minutes ago

A bill making changes to Florida’s Stand Your Ground law is now headed to the Senate floor, after passing its last committee Thursday. One of its ardent supporters is Marissa Alexander—the Jacksonville woman who faced 60 years in prison for firing a warning shot in an alleged domestic dispute.

Investigation Shows No Action On Keeping Guns Away From The Mentally Ill

By Feb 8, 2017
Associated Press

The suspect arrested for the January shootings inside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had been held just months earlier on a mental health evaluation in Alaska.

While Governor Rick Scott has said he supports making it harder for mentally ill people to have guns, no such proposal is on the agenda for the coming legislative session.

Michael Auslen in the Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau spoke with WLRN's Gina Jordan about the latest calls for action dealing with mentally ill people and guns. Listen to the interview here: 

House Moves Forward With Plan To Gut Enterprise Florida, Visit Florida

By Feb 8, 2017

The Florida House is tightening the noose around two state agencies.  The idea faces high hurdles in the Senate and the governor’s mansion, but the fight sets the stage for big cuts as lawmakers develop spending plans.

Florida Insurance Commissioner Wants Some Relief For Insurance Companies

By Feb 8, 2017

Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier said insurance companies shouldn’t have to pay attorney fees when contractors sue them over property damage claims. He warned lawmakers this week that if the state doesn’t change its insurance rules, insurance companies will leave the market or raise rates.

Bill Aimed At Protecting Murder Witnesses From Retaliation Clears First House Committee

By Feb 8, 2017

Murder witnesses’ personal information would be exempt from Florida’s public records laws under a bill that passed its first House committee Wednesday.