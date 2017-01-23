9pm WALLANDER - Detective Drama - Swedish detective Kurt Wallander investigates a series of violent and terrifying murders in the beautiful setting of Skane, southern Sweden.



One Step Behind

Swedish Inspector Kurt Wallander is asleep at the wheel of his own life. Exhausted and starved for a nutritious meal, Wallander can hardly be relied on to change his shirt, much less stay awake. A trio of teenagers murdered on Midsummer’s Eve shocks Wallander back to life, but it is the death of a colleague that sends him into a guilty spiral. Wallander’s colleague got one step ahead in investigating the teen murders before his own death, and may have left a trail for Wallander, but can he focus hard enough to follow it?