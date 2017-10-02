Oh Happy Days

8pm A PLACE TO CALL HOME - Drama series focused on a woman who returns to Australia after WWII with hopes of a new life, and her impact on a wealthy family who struggle to accept the social changes of the 1950s.

HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN - After the family conference at which George has firmly told them of his wishes, he immediately drives to Sarah to inform him of his long-term plans to divorce Regina and marry her. Elizabeth has a brain-wave of how to ruin Regina's reputation but she needs Sarah and Anna's help; James spills his feelings to Henry.

9pm MAJESTIC LIFE OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II - History

Royalty is a mixture of myth and reality – a fairytale coming together with living history. Since her accession to the British throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II has embodied this combination by simultaneously serving as her country’s most public figure and its leading enigma. Featuring interviews with royal biographers, historians, and Queen Elizabeth herself, THE MAJESTIC LIFE OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II reveals the true story of how a young princess became a great queen.

10:30 pm BORN TO BE KING - Documentary

A documentary to mark the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's new born son. He may not yet have a name, but what will life hold for the future king? With contributions from historians and family friends, Sophie Raworth charts how a royal birth is both an historic event and a glimpse into the future.