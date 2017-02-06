Officials Warn Floridians About Tax Scams

State officials are warning Floridians about scams during tax season.

Last year, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services received 31 tax-related complaints—about half were specific to IRS scams.

Common scams can include tax preparer phishing scams, IRS-impersonator phone scams and e-mail phishing scams.

So, Ag Commissioner Adam Putnam wants Floridians to be vigilant and protect their personal information from potential scammers by not giving it out over the phone.

Putnam says the public should also be aware the IRS contacts people by mail in most cases and never asks for a credit card or wire transfer immediately over the phone.

