Officials Assessing Hurricane Damage At Beachside Hospital

A beachside hospital in Ormond Beach remains closed as officials evaluate the damage done to the building by Hurricane Irma.



color:#0A0A0A">The 80-bed Florida Hospital Oceanside was evacuated as Hurricane Irma approached the state earlier this month.

color:#0A0A0A">Hospital spokeswoman Beverly Ivey tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that Irma damaged the exterior wall of the building, which will remain closed until at least next week.



Patients are being cared for at Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center.

