Obamacare Extension Gives Floridians 2 More Weeks To Sign Up

By 6 hours ago
  • healthcare.gov

Floridians have two extra weeks to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

The Trump administration shortened the enrollment period this year by six weeks. It was supposed to end Friday, but federal authorities granted Florida an extension due to the busy hurricane season.

Florida has led the way in the number of sign-ups for years. Federal health officials say more than 1 million people in the Sunshine State have signed up so far this year. More than 4.6 million people have enrolled this year nationwide.

Health counselors say they're trying to combat rumors and misinformation this year under the Trump administration. The shorter sign-up period also has been hamstrung by reduced budgets for outreach, marketing and the navigators who help people sign up for insurance.

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
obamacare
health care
Local News
news
health

Related Content

Nearly 500,000 Floridians Enroll During Obamacare’s First 3 Weeks

By Julio Ochoa Nov 22, 2017

Nearly 500,000 Floridians signed up for an Affordable Care Act plan in the first three weeks of enrollment.

Do I Still Have To Buy Health Insurance? Open Enrollment Questions Answered

By Nov 15, 2017
David Castillo Dominici / FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Floridians have until Dec. 15 to buy health insurance through healthcare.gov, and a lot has happened since the last shopping season.

Multiple attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare,” have failed. Now there’s a proposal to dismantle the health care law through the tax bill. President Donald Trump has already stopped funding some pieces of the Affordable Care Act.

So where does that leave the average consumer?