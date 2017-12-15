Obamacare Extension Gives Floridians 2 More Weeks To Sign Up

Floridians have two extra weeks to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.



The Trump administration shortened the enrollment period this year by six weeks. It was supposed to end Friday, but federal authorities granted Florida an extension due to the busy hurricane season.

Florida has led the way in the number of sign-ups for years. Federal health officials say more than 1 million people in the Sunshine State have signed up so far this year. More than 4.6 million people have enrolled this year nationwide.

Health counselors say they're trying to combat rumors and misinformation this year under the Trump administration. The shorter sign-up period also has been hamstrung by reduced budgets for outreach, marketing and the navigators who help people sign up for insurance.

