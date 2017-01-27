Nyad's Epic Swim Across The Straits Is Now History

By 1 hour ago
  • Diana Nyad addresses fans at the Custom House in Key West.
    Diana Nyad addresses fans at the Custom House in Key West.
    Nancy Klingener / WLRN

Swimmer Diana Nyad calls Key West her "home away from home."

She trained here before each of her attempts to swim across the Florida Straits from Cuba — and it was Key West she reached in September 2013, on her fifth attempt.

Thousands of people greeted her on the beach that day. It was a smaller crowd that greeted her Friday on the steps of the Custom House Museum — but it was enthusiastic.

Diana Nyad was greeted by thousands of people in 2013 when she successfully swam from Cuba to Key West on her fifth attempt.
Credit Carol Tedesco / Key West Art & Historical Society

Nyad was in Key West for the opening of a new exhibit about her epic swim. She donated memorabilia, including the specially made mask she wore to keep jellyfish from stinging her face, her goggles and her swimsuit.

Nyad said Key West was the natural place for those items to find a permanent home.

"Where else?" she said. "This was the finish. This was the triumph. This was where we trained. It was all about getting here. I wasn't swimming to New York City. I wasn't swimming to Miami. I was swimming to Key West, Florida."

The exhibit will be on display until April, and then rotate on and off as part of the museum's permanent collection.

Since the swim, Nyad has written a book and created and performed a one-woman show about the swim, called Onward.

Her latest cause is getting people to walk more, with a project called EverWalk. She said she plans to lead a nine-mile walk in Key West on Saturday, starting from the same point at Smathers Beach where she came ashore in 2013.

And she said eventually she hopes to lead a walk from Key West to Miami.

Tags: 
Diana Nyad
Key West
news

Related Content

Diana Nyad Returns To Key West With One-Woman Stage Show

By Feb 18, 2015
Walt Michot / Miami Herald

Diana Nyad’s most famous journey, her swim across the Florida Straits, started in Havana and ended in Key West. Her newest project – a one-woman stage show – is starting out on the island. 

The distance swimmer made international headlines when she came ashore in Key West on Labor Day 2013. It was her fifth attempt at the crossing. She was 64 years old.

Diana Nyad Celebrates Historic Swim One Year Later

By Nancy Klingener Aug 28, 2014
Andy Newman / Florida Keys News Bureau

    

One year after her historic swim from Cuba to Key West, Diana Nyad is returning to both islands to celebrate.

When Nyad reached the beach in Key West last year, she says she was in a physical, mental and emotional daze. She didn't even have a chance to thank her team.

"I was just whisked off," Nyad said. "This is my chance, Monday in that very place, to say [thank you] to them directly, and cry with them."

Slideshow: Swimmer Diana Nyad Finally Makes It From Havana to Key West, Sets World Record

By & Sep 2, 2013
Tom Theisen

"She freaking made it." That's what the note posted at 3:14 p.m. to the Google map on her website, where Diana Nyad's journey had been tracked in yellow dots and time stamps, said. Thirty-five years after her first attempt, Nyad did it -- she reached the shores of Smathers Beach in Key West Monday, after pushing off from Havana on Saturday. This was her fifth try, and her fourth in three years.

The 64-year-old swam 111 miles and now holds the world record for swimming the farthest without a shark cage. 