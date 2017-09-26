Nova Southeastern To Develop New Campus In Tampa Bay Area

Nova Southeastern University is planning to develop a new 27-acre campus in the Tampa Bay area following a $200 million commitment.



The Fort Lauderdale-based school said in a news release Monday that the commitment from the Patel Family Foundation includes a $50 million gift and an additional $150 million real estate and facility investment in a future 325,000 square-foot medical education complex that will be part of a new Tampa Bay Regional Campus in Clearwater.



The former site of the now-closed Clearwater Christian College will house NSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine, as well as its existing programs. The new site will increase the number of NSU's graduating osteopathic physicians from 230 to approximately 380 per year.



Occupancy of all programs is expected to be complete in 2019.

