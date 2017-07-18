Not So 'Despacito' : Miami Ranks #5 In Most Stressful Cities In The U.S.

By 45 minutes ago
  • File photo of southbound traffic on I95.
    File photo of southbound traffic on I95.

If you live in Miami and feel stressed because of the traffic and the high cost of living and your declining health, well take heart, this is a stressful place to live.

That's according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com. They just came out with their list of the 150 most and least stressful cities in the U.S. And the Magic City ain't so magic, at least when it comes to stress.

After factoring 30 key metrics like commutes, weekly work hours, affordable housing, poverty rates, divorce rates, and health, Miami came in as the nation's fifth most stressed out city. Only Jackson, Mississippi (#4), Cleveland, Ohio (#2), Detroit, Michigan (#2), and Newark, New Jersey (#1) were worse. 

Here's the map with the 150 cities designated in a gradient of colors from very stressed (dark purple) to least stressed (light blue). 

Source: WalletHub

Other Florida cities listed include: Hialeah at #18, Orlando was #35, Jacksonville was #66, Tallahassee was #95, St Petersburg was #106, Ft Lauderdale hit at #108, Port St Lucie came in at #130, Cape Coral is #136 and Pembroke Pines is #139.

You can see the list of the 150 cities in the study here

Tags: 
Miami traffic
affordable housing
news

Related Content

Red-Light Camera Ticket? What It Will Cost Depends On Where You Got It

By Susannah Nesmith & floridabulldog.org Jun 19, 2017
Charles Trainor Jr. / Miami Herald

Miami-Dade Traffic Magistrate Christopher Benjamin played a series of dramatic videos of crashes caught on tape by red-light cameras. The people in the audience gasped each time someone t-boned a car, flipped over a railing, struck a motorcyclist or nearly plowed through a line of kids crossing the street.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please rise,” Benjamin told the audience after playing the videos. And then he surprised everyone. “Be safe out there. Case dismissed. Thank you.”

Miami Drivers Appreciate Gravity Of Tuttle Crash – But Not The Citywide Paralysis

By May 23, 2017
Tim Padgett / WLRN News

Car radios told Miami drivers Tuesday morning about the fatal crash on the Julia Tuttle Causeway – and they appreciated its gravity. But many didn’t understand how that accident could paralyze traffic throughout Miami.

Early Morning Accident On Tuttle Causeway Leaves 3 Dead, A Rush Hour Traffic Nightmare Ensues

By May 23, 2017
C.M. GUERRERO / Miami Herald

A fatal accident on the Julia Tuttle Causeway early this morning caused traffic delays throughout Miami-Dade and even Broward County. 

Affordable Housing Program Costs More, Shelters Fewer

By May 9, 2017

On the south side of Dallas, Nena Eldridge lives in a sparse but spotless bungalow on a dusty lot. At $550 each month, her rent is just about the cheapest she could find in the city.

After an injury left her unable to work, the only income she receives is a $780 monthly disability check. So she has to make tough financial choices, like living without running water.

Why Are Housing Prices So High? Is There A Limit To Rent Hikes? Questions About The Sunshine Economy

By Apr 4, 2017
Tom Hudson

The South Florida economy is more than a $300 billion  engine with close to 3 million workers and 6 million people. Tourism, real estate, trade and agriculture are key industries driving the ups and downs.

 

Housing costs are high and pay is relatively low.

 

These were common themes to questions submitted to WLRN's new public-powered journalism project Palm Readers. We tried to answer some of these questions.

 