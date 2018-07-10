New Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh Has Ties To Big Florida Moments

By Monique O. Madan 54 minutes ago
  • Elian Gonzalez, the 5-year-old Cuban boy who washed up ashore in Miami on Thanksgiving Day 1999, is taken from the Little Havana home of his Miami relatives by federal agents on April 22, 2000.
    Elian Gonzalez, the 5-year-old Cuban boy who washed up ashore in Miami on Thanksgiving Day 1999, is taken from the Little Havana home of his Miami relatives by federal agents on April 22, 2000.
    Al Diaz / Associated Press

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, nominated by President Donald Trump Monday night to the U.S. Supreme Court, has played a pivotal role in some of Florida's most contentious moments, from Elian González to the Bush vs. Gore presidential election.

In 2000, Kavanaugh represented pro bono the Miami relatives of 6-year-old Elian, who wanted to keep the child in Miami despite his father's wishes to have custody of him in Cuba. Kavanaugh lost that fight when Elian was removed from his uncle's Little Havana house by federal agents with their guns drawn in the predawn hours of April 22, 2000, on Saturday before Easter Sunday.

On Thanksgiving Day 1999, two South Florida fisherman found Elian, who was then 5 years old, floating on an inner tube in the open sea. The small aluminum boat that initially carried 14 people from Cuba, including his mother, broke up and took on water. His mother perished at sea along with 10 others.

The custody battle polarized the Cuban community and all of South Florida, with some believing Elian should not be returned to Fidel Castro’s Cuba, while others thought his place was with his father, who had remained in Cuba.

Around eight months later, Kavanaugh got involved in another contentious case in Florida.
 

This time, it was the 2000 presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore. With the Florida votes still undecided in December because of a state-mandated recount due to the razor-thin margin of the election results, Kavanaugh joined Bush's legal team, which was trying to stop the ballot recount in the state.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
Brett Kavanaugh
U.S. Supreme Court
news

Related Content

Who Is Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's Pick For The Supreme Court?

By 17 hours ago

Updated at 11 p.m. ET

Kavanaugh Nomination Sparks Partisan Uproar On Abortion Rights

By 14 hours ago

President Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy was met with swift partisan response from many in Congress, emphasizing the power of a narrow group of uncommitted senators.

A large number of Senate Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., immediately announced that they plan to vote against Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh Pick Shows Trump Bowing Again To The GOP Legal Establishment

By 5 hours ago

In the end, after days of highly dramatized deliberation, President Trump had to choose. He had to choose not only between several possible nominees for the Supreme Court, but also between categories of advisers.

In this case, he chose to listen to his lawyers rather than his talk show hosts. And he did not seem overly concerned about the warning Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had issued over the weekend about which prospective nominees would be easiest to get confirmed.