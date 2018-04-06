New Psychiatry Residency Program Will Help With Shortage In Central Florida

A new psychiatry residency program will help offset rising demand for mental health providers throughout Florida. The University of Central Florida says it will eventually train more than 600 providers a year.



UCF says there were more than 17-hundred applicants for six spots in the program that will train residents at Osceola Regional Medical Center and Orlando VA Medical Center.

A Teaching Hospital Council of Florida and Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida report that the Orlando area will be short more than 230 psychiatrists by 2025.

