New Partnership Announced Between University Of Central Florida And Shepherd’s Hope

University of Central Florida students are working at the Shepherd’s Hope clinic in Ocoee and will tackle health concerns like keeping mothers and babies healthy.



Undergraduate students will work one-on-one with patients to encourage better diets and programs that stop smoking and drug use. Graduate students will study ways to improve care from diagnostic tests to using electronic records.

This collaboration is the 17th between the school and clinics in west Orange County where students have logged more than 30-thousand hours of clinical practice.

