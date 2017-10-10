A new legislative proposal could let drivers back in park in parking garages.



Under the bill, drivers can back in park in parking garages without facing a fine. Sen. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) believes the proposal will not affect safety. But Matthew Inman, a spokesman for Florida State University disagrees.

"We have the issue of the ability to just see the drivers when a vehicle backs into a space and pulls out forward we don’t get to have somebody maybe drive it to the drive out, get to see the head lights, or get to see the reverse lights of that vehicle and the tail lights of that vehicle as it slowly pulls out of the space, sometimes those cars just come out and there’s no warning,” says Inman.

Florida State University currently allows drivers to back-in park on surface lots, but not in parking garages.

