New Jersey Governor Signs 'Name and Shame' Order On Gun Data

By Alexis Diao 1 hour ago
  • As a New Jersey state trooper stands guard nearby, Gov. Phil Murphy unveils his 2019 budget. In April, Murphy signed an order making gun violence data more accessible. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
    As a New Jersey state trooper stands guard nearby, Gov. Phil Murphy unveils his 2019 budget. In April, Murphy signed an order making gun violence data more accessible. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
    Mel Evans / AP

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order making data on gun violence more accessible to the public.

The so-called "Name and Shame" order will cite the origin of a gun involved in a crime. According to the state, approximately 80 percent of guns involved in crime come from outside of New Jersey.

Now, New Jersey authorities will identify the origins of those guns involved in crimes. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who was elected to replace Republican Chris Christie, touts the order as being in the public interest, saying in a statement, "Any death due to gun violence, is one death too many."

According to the order, department and state police would periodically publish data on guns involved in crime and where they came from. This data is already collected and open to the public via the FBI, but according Murphy, this law would streamline the process. The first published data is expected next month.

Currently, New Jersey is ranked as having the third-toughest gun laws in the nation, behind California and Connecticut, and is poising itself to pass more gun legislation. The governor is also urging the Democratically-controlled legislature to pass half a dozen gun-tightening measures for him to sign. Of the measure, one would require people applying for a gun permit to demonstrate a "justifiable need."

If passed, New Jersey would be the third state to pass a comprehensive gun package after the Parkland High School shooting that left 17 people dead, following the footsteps of Florida and Vermont.

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
guns
gun control
gun violence
news
national news

Related Content

Armed At Church: Why This Congregation Is 'Not A Gun-Free Zone'

By Payne Horning 10 hours ago

When the parishioners at the Lighthouse Mexico Church Of God gather for worship each Sunday, many of them are armed.

The fact that they carry is no secret. The church, located in the small, upstate town of Mexico, N.Y., says on its website that it's "not a gun-free zone." Pastor Ron Russell began to encourage church members to carry concealed weapons after Dylann Roof killed nine people at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. in 2015.

3 Reasons Gun Companies Are Under Pressure

By editor Mar 27, 2018

Remington Arms Co., an American gun company with roots stretching back over 200 years, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Saddled with almost $1 billion in debt and a victim of shifting market trends, Remington, like many other gun companies, faces a constant uphill battle wrought with political pressures and changing sentiments on gun ownership. Here are three reasons why gun companies are now struggling to find profits.

NPR Poll: After Parkland, Number of Americans Who Want Gun Restrictions Grows

By Mar 2, 2018

An increasing number of Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, want more gun regulation, according to a new NPR/Ipsos poll that surveyed people in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting.

Black Officials, Students Offer Gun Violence Solutions During Miami Gardens Town Hall

By Apr 6, 2018
Jessica Bakeman / WLRN

Christopher Powell was pretty sheltered growing up in Coral Springs.

“I didn’t wake up worrying, like many others across the country, about losing my life in school to gun violence,” the 17-year-old high school junior said during a town hall meeting on gun control and school safety on Thursday night.

Then he survived the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

“After the shooting on Feb. 14, I now have a different sense of security,” Powell said.

How Fort Lauderdale Is Looking To End The War Memorial Auditorium Gun Shows

By Apr 4, 2018
Fort Lauderdale gun shows
U.S. Customs and Border Protection / AP

Fort Lauderdale’s War Memorial Auditorium, inside Holiday Park, has been hosting gun shows seven times a year for the last 30 years. On Tuesday, the City Commission announced at a conference meeting that it’s looking to end those shows later this year.

 

Charlie King lives in the city’s Victoria Park neighborhood and frequently speaks in front of the commission. He told commissioners at the meeting that he doesn’t like the gun show location. 