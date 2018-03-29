New Drug Could Improve Survival Outcomes In Advanced Breast Cancer

Researchers at Orlando Health are testing a new drug that might improve survival outcomes in metastatic breast cancer patients.

Some patients produce a protein that makes the common treatment of the disease less effective.

The drug in the trial binds to that protein, slowing the growth of lesions throughout the body. It is taken on a daily basis in combination with another drug.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that the number of women living with metastatic breast cancer will increase by more than 30 percent from 2010 to 2020.

