Nelson On Nursing Home Regulation: There's Going To Be Hell To Pay

By 5 hours ago
  • U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says the state needs to make sure its monitoring nursing homes. Eight residents died in a sweltering south Florida nursing home after Hurricane Irma knocked out power.

“The ALF’s and nursing homes are patrolled, regulated by the state of Florida.  And so there’s going to be some hell to pay, because they are going to have to tighten down on the regulations to make sure the nursing homes for the frail, elderly are doing the job,” said Nelson Friday at a stop in Apopka.

Florida’s post-Irma recovery includes urgent efforts to protect its vulnerable elderly residents after a string of nursing home deaths.

Several nursing homes have been evacuated because of a lack of power or air conditioning, while utility workers raced help to dozens of others still lacking electricity as of Thursday. Homebound seniors found help from charities, churches and authorities.

Meanwhile, detectives were combing through the Hollywood facility where eight elderly residents died amid sweltering heat.

Statewide, 50 nursing homes were still waiting for full power as of 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Florida Health Care Association.

Bill Nelson says the Veterans Administration is offering beds to elderly Floridians with no access to air conditioning.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

