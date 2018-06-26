Nearly 4,000 Jellyfish Stings Reported At Volusia County Beaches

  • Volusia County is seeing an uptick in jellyfish stings this month.
Nearly 4,000 jellyfish stings have been reported at Volusia County beaches in the last two weeks.

Volusia County Beach Safety Captain Tammy Malphurs said they’re lingering because of stagnant waters. Also, an increase of summer beach-goers has led to more stings being reported.

Malphurs warned swimmers to be on the lookout for jellyfish.

“If you do get in the water and you do get stung, just flag a lifeguard truck down or go to the staff lifeguard tower and they just put vinegar on it, white vinegar, and that usually helps and the pain usually subsides after a few minutes,” Malphurs said.

It’s unclear when the jellyfish will be gone. Malphurs said it depends on the winds and tides to push them back out into sea.

60 Stung By Jellyfish On Volusia County Beach

By Jul 24, 2017

Dozens of beachgoers have been stung by jellyfish along a  Volusia County beach.

