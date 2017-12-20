Nature's Survival Stories

7pm PENGUIN HOSPITAL - Nature Documentary

The documentary PENGUIN HOSPITAL introduces viewers to Africa's only penguin species and the Penguin A&E workers who keep them healthy. These bubbly birds, which live in Cape Town, one of the busiest cities in South Africa, cause chaos wherever they waddle. Their interactions with humans and beasts threaten their future, but fortunately, a team of dedicated heroes step in to ensure their survival.

Located in Cape Town, South Africa, Penguin A&E (Accident and Emergency) rescues more than 1,500 penguins every year, and the team works 24 hours a day to provide care and medical assistance. Each episode finds hospital workers facing new challenges, from shark bites, fish hooks, and fleas, to long-term recuperation and release. No two penguins are alike, and their stories of survival are as unique as the individuals who have made it a life mission to provide for them.

8pm NATURE - Documentary

NATURE'S MINIATURE MIRACLES - Great things come in small packages and animals are no exception to the rule. Learn the epic survival stories of the world’s smallest animals as NATURE shines a light on these tiny heroes who have evolved extraordinary skills and achieved mindbogglingly feats: from a tiny sengi, considered the cheetah of the shrew world, to a hummingbird who travels thousands of miles north each year, from a small shark that walks on land to an army of baby turtles instinctively racing to the safety of the open ocean. Through vast savannahs to rocky plateaus and down to the depths of the seas, it is a great big world out there, but for these animals size does not matter.