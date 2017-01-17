What do you want the new president to know about your community ahead of his inauguration? On Point and NPR turn to you for answers.

It is four days to Inauguration Day and a new, Trump presidency. All this year, On Point has committed to getting our microphones right out across the country to hear directly from you, in person, about your hopes, fears and dreams now for this country. Today, we’ve teamed up with NPR reporters in Houston, Sacramento, Durham and Milwaukee to listen to A Nation Engaged. A nation very focused right now. This hour On Point, how we go forward. On Point and NPR listen to you. — Tom Ashbrook



Guests

Sam Sanders, reporter for NPR. Co-host of NPR’s Politics Podcast. He co-hosted Capital Public Radio’s “A Nation Engaged” event in Sacramento last week. (@samsanders)

Grace Rodriguez, co-founder and CXO (Chief Experience Officer) at Station Houston, a tech community hub. Participant in Houston Public Radio’s “A Nation Engaged” event in Houston last week. (@gracerodriguez)

James Jenkins, participant in Capital Public Radio’s “A Nation Engaged” event in Sacramento, CA last week. Placer Country Republican Central Committee member.



From Tom’s Reading List

WUNC: Triangle Residents Share Fears And Hopes As President-Elect Trump Prepares To Take Office — “With the inauguration days away, WUNC this week hosted “A Nation Engaged,” a pre-inauguration town hall at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, and asked participants: What do you want President-elect Trump to know about you or your community?”

Houston Public Media: Video: A Nation Engaged – A Pre-Inauguration Round Table — “Watch a conversation between Houstonians that starts with the question, “What do I want for President Trump to know about my community and my life?” This conversation was recorded in the George Geary Studio at Houston Public Media. It was part of A Nation Engaged, an initiative from NPR that is looking to spark conversation that matters, and of HPM’s DiverseCity project, exploring the city’s diversity.”

Capital Public Radio: Recapping A Nation Engaged: Diverse Opinions And Conversation — “A diverse group of Northern Californians gathered for a special town hall forum titled ‘A Nation Engaged.’ The forum posed the question: What would you like the President-Elect to know about you and your community? NPR’s Sam Sanders and Insight’s Beth Ruyak moderated the event; he joins the program to reflect on his experience.”



