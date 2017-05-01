Musical Chairs: FL Politicos Announce 2018 Bids

Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner is running for governor and another Republican is running for his open post.  A former democratic congresswoman seems ready to launch a gubernatorial bid of her own.

Adam Putnam will seek the Republican nomination to be Florida’s next governor.  The sitting agriculture commissioner’s Florida Grown campaign committee has raised a little more than $3.7 million this year.  Former Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham will hold an event Tuesday in Miami where she is likely to announce her intentions for the 2018 race. 

Meanwhile Representative Matt Caldwell is filing to fill Putnam’s empty seat.  The North Fort Myers Republican currently chairs the Government Accountability Committee and he has chaired the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee in the past.  But Caldwell isn’t the only sitting lawmaker interested in the post.  Sen. Denise Grimsley (R-Sebring) filed for the race in February.

