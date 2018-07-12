MSD Commission Focuses on Mental Healthcare, Communications Failures On Last Day Of Meetings

The state body that's investigating the Parkland school shooting is continuing talks Thursday about Broward County's 911 system, gun purchase laws and mental healthcare.

On the final day of it's three-day meetings this month, the Public Safety Commission is discussing communication failures of the county's emergency radio system that delayed the response during the shooting.

The commission chair, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, said he still wants to determine whether the failures were a result of flaws in the technology system or actual mistakes by law enforcement.

"Is this a people problem? Is this a system problem? Or is it both?," Gualtieri asked. "I don't know the answer to that as we sit here."

The commission will conclude the three-day session with talks about the Broward County mental health system and the Parkland school shooter's interactions with mental health providers.

The meeting comes after the commission reviewed on Wednesday the county's 911 call system following reports that police had difficulty reaching each other on Feb. 14 and that emergency calls during the shooting went to several different call centers.