Mother Reunited With Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Recounts Her Family's Anguish In The U.S.

By Monique O. Madan 1 hour ago
  • Martin-Godinez, 29, who arrived at the United States with her 10-month-old son a week prior to her husband, was reunited with her child at Miami International Airport late Sunday night after two months with no physical contact.
    Carl Juste

Pedro Godinez-Aguilar clenched his 7-year-old daughter’s delicate palms in his calloused hands.

Just moments before, the sobbing father braided his “princess’ “ long black hair, cleansed her sweaty skin with crinkled baby wipes, and prayed over her “journey” — a journey that would soon end with him in jail and his daughter more than a thousand miles away.

The Guatemalan asylum-seeker had arrived at the U.S. border in Arizona in May, days after the Trump administration announced that all adults crossing the U.S.-Mexico order illegally would be prosecuted — a “zero tolerance” imposed in April that has resulted in more than 2,000 children being forcibly removed from their parents by U.S. border agents.

